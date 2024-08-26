Raymond James & Associates Has $11.12 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in F5 were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in F5 by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in F5 by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,912 shares in the company, valued at $20,839,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

