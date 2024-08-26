Raymond James & Associates Has $11.43 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 433.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,388,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

