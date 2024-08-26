Raymond James & Associates Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $94.66 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

