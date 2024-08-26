Raymond James & Associates Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 382,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,649,668 shares in the company, valued at $401,836,013.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,496,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,983,135 over the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

