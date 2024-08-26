Raymond James & Associates Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,138,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,151,000.
NYSEARCA HACK opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41.
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
