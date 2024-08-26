Raymond James & Associates Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,053.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $236,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

