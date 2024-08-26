Raymond James & Associates Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RS Crum Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 131,789 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,096,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 182,026 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 947,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 385,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

