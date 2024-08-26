Raymond James & Associates Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 41,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 19,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

