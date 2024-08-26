Raymond James & Associates Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Delek US were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Delek US by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 419.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Delek US by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,603. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSE:DK opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

