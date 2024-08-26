Raymond James & Associates Has $12.51 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $33,177,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 25.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 399.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

