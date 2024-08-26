Raymond James & Associates Has $12.95 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 10.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

