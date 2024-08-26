Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AAON were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 74.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $94.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 over the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

