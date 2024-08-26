Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,264,691 shares of company stock worth $345,095,448. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

