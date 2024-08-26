Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AGCO were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $132.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

