Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $30,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,750.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,319 shares of company stock worth $171,743. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

