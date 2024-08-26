Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globant were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 1.6% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $203.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.19.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

