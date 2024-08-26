Raymond James & Associates Purchases 15,785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.
Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
