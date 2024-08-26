Raymond James & Associates Purchases 18,331 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.91. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Communication Services ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.