Raymond James & Associates Purchases 33,686 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.