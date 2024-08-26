Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $715,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 68.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $501,000.

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

