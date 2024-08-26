Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,960 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,213,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of UAL opened at $43.32 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

