Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,859,000 after buying an additional 160,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,722,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Commercial Metals



Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

