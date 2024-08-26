Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,059 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 149,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after buying an additional 343,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

A stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

