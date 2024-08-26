Raymond James & Associates Sells 210,125 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Celsius were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $563,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

CELH stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

