Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,576 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.