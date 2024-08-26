Raymond James & Associates Sells 46,066 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,066 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

