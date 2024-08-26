Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,980 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

