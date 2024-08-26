Raymond James & Associates Sells 621 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.80. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

