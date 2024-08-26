Raymond James & Associates Sells 70,244 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.56. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

