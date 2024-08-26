Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,438 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $247,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $148.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

