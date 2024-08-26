Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,765 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 160.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

