Raymond James & Associates Sells 90,035 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 95,660 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27.
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
