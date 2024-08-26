Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rayonier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,027,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

