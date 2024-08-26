RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,566. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

