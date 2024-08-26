RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

RB Global has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. RB Global has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RB Global to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

RB Global Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

