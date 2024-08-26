RC365 (LON:RCGH) Shares Down 5.2%

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 25,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 548,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.35.

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

