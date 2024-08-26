Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.75

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 1405557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
