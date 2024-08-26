Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.75

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 1405557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,203,228 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Real Brokerage by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

