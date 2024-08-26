Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $12.80.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

