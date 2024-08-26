Redd Hugh Acquires 1,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Director Redd Hugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,744.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE APLE opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,994,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

