Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,354 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.