Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,064 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

