Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBCAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $52,002.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $52,002.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $871,543 over the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 7.4 %

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

