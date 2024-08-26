Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cybin Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cybin in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Cybin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CYBN opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cybin in the first quarter valued at $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the first quarter valued at $5,770,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cybin by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 5,340,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cybin in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

