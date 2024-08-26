Research Analysts Set Expectations for Autoliv, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $102.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 20.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after purchasing an additional 402,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Autoliv by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Autoliv by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $91,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

