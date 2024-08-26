Research Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Shares of BJ opened at $82.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $5,745,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

