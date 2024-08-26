Research Analysts Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.92.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$96.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.24. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.