Research Analysts Set Expectations for Itron, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $101.96 on Monday. Itron has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Itron by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

