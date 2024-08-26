ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock worth $20,326,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $226.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.