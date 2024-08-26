Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $3,855,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 45.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 18,060.8% during the 1st quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 87,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $10.19 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

