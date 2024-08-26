Reviewing Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) and Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI)

Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ – Get Free Report) and Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achaogen and Lucy Scientific Discovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Achaogen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen $8.73 million 0.14 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Lucy Scientific Discovery $16,732.00 54.21 -$8.99 million ($7.00) -0.07

Lucy Scientific Discovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Achaogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.6% of Lucy Scientific Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Achaogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Achaogen and Lucy Scientific Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen N/A N/A N/A Lucy Scientific Discovery N/A -294.74% -137.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Achaogen and Lucy Scientific Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucy Scientific Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Achaogen has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucy Scientific Discovery has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Achaogen

(Get Free Report)

Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California. On April 15, 2019, Achaogen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 29, 2020.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc., an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products. It also develops and produces highly controlled agricultural grow environments for plant manufacturing and replication applications. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc. and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. in May 2021. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.